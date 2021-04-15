WNBL adds players to Executive Committee

MANILA, Philippines -- Continuing in its mission to empower female athletes, the Women's National Basketball League (WNBL) announced that it has added players from the league to its newly-formed Executive Committee.

"The WNBL is their league," said NBL-Pilipinas executive vice president Rhose Montreal.

"If we want women empowerment, we must walk our talk -- we must empower them," she stressed.

Joining the league's Executive Committee are: Paranaque's Allana Lim and AJ Gloriani; Glutagence's Dra. Fille Claudine Cainglet, Raiza Palmera-Dy, April Lualhati, Carol Sangalang, and Ays Hufanda; and Taguig's Marichu Bacarro and Karla Manuel.

Montreal and other league executives such as vice president for basketball operations Edward Aquino, ambassador Kiefer Ravena, 3x3 commissioner Haydee Ong, deputy commissioner Armando Guevarra, and Girls Got Game founder Krizanne Ty complete the league's execom.

Under the execom will be the Safeguarding, Disciplinary, Grievance, Secretariat, Ways and Means, and Technical committees.

"The WNBL is just a platform but nobody will love this league and nurture it if not for the women who are part of it," said Montreal.

In its inaugural pro season, the WNBL is looking to hold not just 5-on-5 tournaments but also 3x3 and 1v1.

The league and team owners are set to meet early next week to discuss when and where the season will happen.