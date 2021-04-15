WATCH: Kai Sotto trains with former NBA All-Star Amar'e Stoudemire

Filipino basketball prodigy Kai Sotto continues to work on his game -- and his newest training partner is no slouch.

Sotto has apparently been working with former NBA All-Star Amar'e Stoudemire and trainer Felix Flores of The Miami Perimeter.

The two players were shown in an Instagram Story by Flores, Wednesday.

Stoudemire, 38, was a six-time NBA All-Star.

Sotto previously worked out with Stanley Remy, who trains Andre Drummond of the Los Angeles Lakers, and even got some pointers from the NBA center himself.

More recently, Sotto played in the Smith League Open Run in Cincinnati, Ohio, where he showed off his athleticism and range.

While the 18-year-old continues to work out and play in various leagues, Sotto has yet to announce his next move after parting ways with the NBA G League's Team Ignite last month.