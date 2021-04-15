Thirdy, NeoPhoenix fall short against Ryukyu

Thirdy Ravena (1) scored 15 points against Ryukyu. B.LEAGUE photo.

San-En NeoPhoenix could not hold on to a late lead and bowed to the Ryukyu Golden Kings, 85-80, Wednesday night at the Toyohashi City General Gymnasium.

It was San-En's 43rd loss of the B.League season against only 12 victories.

Thirdy Ravena gave San-En a slim 77-76 advantage off a free throw with a minute and 40 seconds left, only for Ryukyu's Dwayne Evans to snatch the lead back for his team with two charities in their next possession.

The NeoPhoenix still had a chance when Ravena drilled a three-pointer with 24 seconds left to make it 83-80. Evans made two more charities for a five-point spread with 22 seconds to go, giving San-En some time to cut into the deficit.

But they fumbled their final possession as Tatsuya Suzuki's entry pass to Stevan Jelovac was off target.

Ravena finished with 15 points on 5-of-15 shooting, along with three rebounds. Jelovac led San-En with 22 points while Kyle Hunt missed the game due to injury.

Evans finished with 26 points, 13 rebounds, and seven assists for the Golden Kings, which improved to 38-11 in the season.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: