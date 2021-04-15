PBA: Pasaol says he's fulfilling his father's dream of joining pro ranks

Alvin Pasaol has vowed to make his father proud when he enters the pro league.

Pasaol, who will make his PBA debut for Meralco, said his father once dreamed of becoming a PBA player himself.

"Yun kasi ang dream niya someday na maging PBA player, pero hindi naman nangyari. So ako na ang magtutuloy ngayon," Pasaol, the country's top 2 3X3 player, said in the PBA website.

"Happy ako na matutuloy ko yung pangarap ng tatay ko na mapunta ng PBA," added Pasaol, who was picked no. 9 by the Bolts in the last draft.

The 6-foot-3 forward has joined the Bolts in their individual workouts before it was called off following the latest lockdown imposed in the NCR Plus area.

Despite being mainly a scorer, Pasaol said he is willing to make adjustments on his defense, under Meralco coach Norman Black.

"Gusto kong maka-contribute sa depensa dahil yun naman dapat talaga, depensa bago opensa," he said. "And yun din talaga ang sistema ni coach Norman (Black), more on defense."

He also looks forward to meeting Reynel Hugnatan, who is among the most experienced among the Meralco vets.

"Siya kasi yung isa sa pinakamatagal na sa liga. Gusto kong matutunan yung aspect niya sa basketball kung bakit siya nagtagal. And siyempre, yung experience niya pagdating sa game, yun ang gusto kong makuha sa kanya," he said.

