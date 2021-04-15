NBA: Taurean Prince pushes Cavaliers past Hornets

Head Coach John-Blair Bickerstaff of the Cleveland Cavaliers talks to Taurean Prince #12 during the game against the Charlotte Hornets on April 14, 2021 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Kent Smith, NBAE via Getty Images/AFP

Taurean Prince scored 25 points off the bench and connected on some game-clinching 3-point shots as the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Charlotte Hornets 103-90 on Wednesday night.

Kevin Love and Darius Garland each supplied 17 points as the Cavaliers snapped a two-game losing streak. In road games, they've won three in a row.

Jarrett Allen chipped in 15 points and eight rebounds while in his first outing since March because he had been in the concussion protocol. Love grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds.

Charlotte guard Terry Rozier, who missed the game a night earlier vs. the Los Angeles Lakers because of knee tendinitis, scored 22 points to go with eight assists and seven rebounds.

Miles Bridges racked up 20 points and seven rebounds for the Hornets, who went 0-3 on the homestand with three losses in four days. Devonte' Graham posted 15 points and Cody Zeller had 10 points.

The Cavaliers made 13 of 31 shots from long range. When the Hornets threatened to rally in the fourth quarter, Cleveland benefited from two 3s by Prince and another from Dean Wade in the last three minutes.

Prince finished 6-for-8 on 3-pointers. Garland was 3-for-7.

The Cavaliers had the game's largest margin - until the waning seconds -- at 79-68 with 9:22 to play. The Hornets responded with the next six points on 3-pointers from Jalen McDaniels and Graham. Those were Graham's first points of the second half.

Cleveland was aided by shooting 16-for-19 on free throws. The Hornets, who never scored more than 25 points in any quarter, were 6-for-12 at the foul line.

Charlotte, which fell to 13-12 in home games, shot 16-for-44 on 3-pointers. Graham made five of his 13 attempts from deep.

Cleveland held a 47-38 advantage in rebounding.



