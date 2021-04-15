NBA: Nets' LaMarcus Aldridge retires after irregular heartbeat in Lakers game

Brooklyn Nets' LaMarcus Aldridge has announced his retirement after experiencing irregular heartbeat during their game against the Los Angeles Lakers over the weekend.

Aldridge, who recently joined the Nets after a lengthy stay with the San Antonio Spurs, said it is time to put his "health and family first.”

“My last game, I played while dealing with an irregular heartbeat. Later on that night, my rhythm got even worse which really worried me even more,” Aldridge wrote in his goodbye message to fans.

“The next morning, I told the team what was going on and they were great getting me to the hospital and getting me checked out."

“Though I’m better now, what I felt with my heart that night was till one of the scariest things I’ve experienced. With that being said, I’ve made the difficult decision to retire from the NBA. For 15 years, I’ve put basketball first, and now it is time to put my health and family first.”

The 35-year-old Aldridge had played just five games with the Nets, but started in all of them.

Aldridge was the No. 2 pick in the 2006 NBA Draft by the Chicago Bulls before being shipped to the Portland Trail Blazers. He joined the Spurs in 2015.

The seven-time NBA All-Star appeared in 1,029 career NBA games, averaging 19.4 points on 49.1% shooting from the field and 81.1% shooting from the free-throw line, 8.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.1 blocks in 34.2 minutes per game.

