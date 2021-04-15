Mobile Legends: Smart Omega spoils Cignal Ultra's MPL7 opener

MANILA (UPDATED) - Smart Omega on Thursday spoiled the opening game of Cignal Ultra with a 2-0 sweep at their Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Season 7 league opener.

Cignal's games were pushed to Thursday amid health concerns and last week's game cancellations after the National Capital Region (NCR) Plus bubble was placed under enhanced community quarantine.

Omega took the long Game 1 with the services of Kenji’s Uranus who took the MVP plum for the game with a 0/1/15 kill-damage-assist tally.

Omega gained momentum from the first set, making quick work of Cignal to close out the series and earn the match win.

Omega had 9 kills compared to Cignal’s 1 in the second game. Jankurt “KurtTzy” Matira's Estes took the MVP recognition for the final game, delivering all the kills for 9 assists to his name.

Meanwhile, qualifying team Work Auster Force handed Onic PH their first match loss of the season with a 2-0 sweep, with what was regarded as the longest game in the MPL7 series.

Work Auster Force had made quick work of Onic PH in game 1, with good itemization techniques deciding the match in their favor. Onic started strong in the 36-minute long Game 2, packing up a lead in kills over Work Auster Force and dominating in terms of turrets for most of the game.

Earlier on, it looked like Onic PH was going to force a decider. However, the league qualifiers had other plans, turning around the game as the Lancelot took the Lord and eventually sent Onic to their first game loss.

However, the league qualifiers had other plans, turning around the game as they took the Lord and eventually sent Onic to their first game loss of the season. The win also sent Work Auster Force on top of Group A standings.

Execration’s heavy drafting handed them Game 1 versus Nexplay, making it difficult for the latter to find their tempo in the game - thanks to a few good picks.

Execration’s lineup was disadvantaged in the second game, which allowed Nexplay to force a deciding match.

A few in-game adjustments here and there in terms of items and play style put the series in favor of Execration in a 19-minute matchup.

LINEUP:

CIGNAL ULTRA - Arvie “Aquaboy” Antonio, DJ “ImbaDeejay” Astibe, Janus “JANUS” Badando, Jhones “RHEA” De Leon, Jefferdson “Kekedot” Mogol, Benson “Bensanity” Paglinawan

SMART OMEGA - Jiane “Kenji” Villa, Jeniel “Haze” Bata-anon, EJ “Heath” Esperanza, Salic “Hadjizy” Imam, Jankurt “KurtTzy” Matira, Adrian “Toshi” Bacallo

ONIC PH - Kairi “Kairi” Rayosdelsol, Christian “Iy4knu” Manaog, Jaylord “Hate” Gonzales, Gerald “Dlar” Trinchera, Jason “Jay” Torculas, and Marky “Markyyyyy” Capacio



NEXPLAY ESPORTS - Renejay “RENEJAY” Barcarse, James “Jeymz” Gloria, John Paul “H2wo” Salonga, Tristan “Yawi” Cabrera, Dexter “Exort” Martinez, Lance “LanceCy” Cunanan

WORK AUSTER FORCE - Daniel “Chuuu” Chu, Dylan “Unravel” Catipon, Patrick “rTzy” Grecia, Thom Aldrin "Moht" R. Bernardo, Clarense “Kousei” Camilo, and Frediemar “3MarTzy” Serafico

EXECRATION - Renz “Renzio” Errol Cadua, Patrick “E2MAX” James Caidic, Kiel “Kielvj” VJ Hernandez, Joshua “Ch4knu” Mangilog, Grant “Kelra" Duane Pillas, and Billy ”Z4pnu" Jazha Alfonso

