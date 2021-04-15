E-Gilas out to prove supremacy in FIBA Esports Open III

MANILA, Philippines -- E-Gilas Pilipinas will be on a mission when it competes in the expanded FIBA Esports Open III on April 16 to 18.

The Philippines won its conference in the inaugural competition in June 2020 but ceded its crown to Australia in the second edition last November.

E-Gilas had topped the group stage against Australia and Indonesia with five wins and one loss. However, they fell in back-to-back games to Australia in the finals.

Against a bigger field this weekend, E-Gilas Pilipinas will try to regain their crown.

"I hope our Filipino basketball and Esports fans come out in support of our E-Gilas squad because they've been preparing hard for this tournament," said Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) president Al Panlilio.

"Our team is eager to prove that we're the best in the region and I'm sure they'll make us proud," he added.

Aside from the Philippines and Indonesia, Vietnam, Maldives, Sri Lanka, and Mongolia will also be competing in the Southeast Asia Conference.

E-Gilas will be taking on Vietnam and Maldives on April 16 in the group stage with the top two of each group moving forward to the semifinals on April 17 and then the finals on April 18, both in a best-of-three.

The Philippines will be represented by Angelico Cruzin, Arnie Sison, Clark Banzon, Custer Galas, Ian Santiago, Philippe Herrero, and Rial Polog Jr. The team's head coach is Nite Alparas with Richard Brojan as their team manager and Butch Antonio as the SBP's program director.

"Esports has proven to be another area where our Filipino athletes can be world-class. Our E-Gilas team will once again represent the country and we'll do everything we can to support them," said Panlilio.

"It is a much bigger tournament this time with the first edition having only 17 teams and the last one growing to 38 teams. Now there will be 60 teams competing, which just shows how quickly the game is evolving," he added.