Boxing: Can stoppage win get Mark Magsayo closer to world title shot?

Mark Magsayo with coach freddie Roach and MP Promotions president Sean Gibbons. From Magsayo's Facebook page

Mark Magsayo's knockout victory against Pablo Cruz was just the thing the Filipino title prospect needed to climb the ladder of the world featherweight class.

The unbeaten prospect from Bohol showed his might by knocking down the Houston fighter 3 times en route to a fourth round stoppage victory over the weekend at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut.

Fight analyst Nissi Icasiano said the dominant win was expected given the type of opponent Magsayo had.

"I already knew the style of his opponent would favor him in the fight. The result of the bout didn't come as a surprise. His opponent's style was tailor-made for Magsayo," he said.

"From the moment he started to throw heavy shots in the second round, I knew it was just a matter of time."

It was Magsayo's 22nd straight victory and 15th stoppage win of his career, a resounding result that more than made up for his so-so split decision win over Rigoberto Hermosillo last October.

"Magsayo is in the Top 10 of of four governing bodies, but he ranks higher in IBF. I think No. 5 if I am not mistaken. So a battle for a possible title shot in the future may be on the horizon for Magsayo," said Icasiano.

Magsayo is currently ranked fifth by the WBC and IBF, eighth by the WBO, and 10th by the WBA.

