UAAP: Kobe Demisana commits to Ateneo

Kobe Demisana with Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin. Handout photo.

MANILA -- After playing high school basketball for the UP Integrated School, Henjz Gabriel "Kobe" Demisana is headed to Ateneo de Manila University for college.

Ateneo confirmed on Friday that the 6-foot-8 Demisana, considered one of the most promising young big men in the country, has committed to play collegiate basketball for the Blue Eagles.

"The main reason I chose Ateneo is that I know I can grow more as a player and as a student here. Alam naman natin na Ateneo is one of the top universities in the Philippines and I will learn a lot here hindi lang sa court kung hindi pati rin sa about life after basketball," said Demisana.

Demisana transferred from Bacolod Tay Tung High School to UPIS in August 2020, playing one season for the Junior Fighting Maroons. He averaged 17.64 points, 12.64 rebounds, 4.07 blocks, 2.64 assists, and 2.14 steals per game in Season 85 en route to Mythical Team honors.

"I am so blessed and grateful for this opportunity to be an Atenean, even if I was only a one-and-done player in the UAAP juniors," said Demisana.

"Not everyone can choose or receive this type of opportunity, but I believe it is God's plan for me, and I trust that more opportunities are coming. So, I thank God for this," he added.

Demisana is part of the Gilas Pilipinas Youth program and suited up for the country in the FIBA Under-18 Championship last year. He averaged 4.2 points and three rebounds in six games.

He joins fellow Ilonggo Raffy Celis and Cebuano Michael Asoro of Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu; and Gilas Youth standouts Mason Amos and Kyle Gamber as part of Ateneo's recruitment class for 2023.

"I am so excited to be under Coach Tab [Baldwin], because of his experience and career. I know there is still so much for me to learn, and I am confident that Coach Tab will give his best to teach me," Demisana said.

"I want to absorb all the knowledge and skills that Coach Tab can impart because he knows what is best for every player," he added.

The 18-year-old Demisana will be eligible to play for Ateneo starting Season 86. He expressed his gratitude to the UP program after his one-year stint with the school.

"Naging mas mabuting tao ako dahil sa pag-aalaga, gabay, at payo na ibinigay nila," he said.



UAAP Season 85 is streaming on iWantTFC every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.

