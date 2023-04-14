Robinson set for La Salle coaching debut in D-League

New La Salle mentor Topex Robinson. PBA Images/File.

MANILA -- The Topex Robinson era in La Salle will officially start on April 27 when the Green Archers defend their title in the 2023 PBA D-League Aspirants Cup.

Four months after his appointment as the new head coach of La Salle, Robinson will get his first taste of action with the Green Archers in the eight-team tournament.

La Salle, under then-mentor Derrick Pumaren, ruled the Aspirants' Cup in 2022 in what was the D-League's return from a long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Set to challenge the Green Archers are three-time NCAA champion Colegio de San Juan de Letran, Centro Escolar University-Cafe France, University of Perpetual Help System Dalta and new squad Philippine Sports Performance Fitness Gym.

Completing the cast is San Beda-Marinerong Pilipino as all teams met with league officials yesterday at the PBA Office in Libis, Quezon City.

Marinero, led by Conference MVP Juan Gomez de De Liaño, finished behind La Salle last year after a close finals series loss, 1-2.

The eight aspirants will duke it out in the single-round robin eliminations with the top two teams earning outright tickets to the semifinals.

The third to sixth-ranked squads will qualify in the quarterfinals with the third and fourth-seeded teams enjoying twice-to-beat incentives.

Semis survivors then dispute the crown in a best-of-three finale.

The tournament will open at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

