The Philippine women's volleyball team arrives in Osaka, Japan on April 14, 2023 for a training camp. PNVF/Handout

MANILA – The Philippine women’s volleyball team did not waste time in Japan as they kicked off their two-week training camp on Friday.

In a video sent by PNVF chairman for the national team commission Tony Boy Liao to ABS-CBN News, the 14-woman team bound for the Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia had their scrimmage in Osaka, Japan.

Team captain Alyssa Valdez, who sat out in the entire PVL All-Filipino Conference due to a knee injury, could be seen taking part in the drills and going for a spike.

Video from PNVF's Tony Boy Liao

The team left the country on Thursday for their preparation for the SEA Games in May.

Joining Valdez in the team are Creamline Cool Smashers core group composed of Jia De Guzman, Jema Galanza, Tots Carlos, Ced Domingo, Michele Gumabao, and Kyla Atienza.

Cignal’s Maria Angelica Cayuna and Glaudine Troncoso, Akari’s Bang Pineda, PLDT’s Dell Palomata, Choco Mucho’s Cherry Rose Nunag and Katrina Mae Tolentino and Chery Tiggo’s Mylene Paat are also part of the national team.

Guiding the squad is national team head coach Jorge Souza de Brito alongside assistant coaches Sherwin Meneses, Cherry Rose Macatangay, trainer Raffy Mosuela, and strength and conditioning coach Grace Gomez.

After their two-week preparation, the team will be heading straight to Cambodia where they are placed in Group B alongside reigning silver medalist Vietnam, host country Cambodia, and Singapore.

Competing in Group A are the defending champions and volleyball powerhouse Thailand and last edition’s bronze medalist Indonesia. Myanmar and Malaysia are also included in Group A.

The Cambodia SEA Games formally opens on May 5, but the volleyball tournament will get a head start on May 3 at the Morodok Techo Elephant Hall.