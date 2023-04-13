PBA: TNT seeks 2-1 series lead vs Ginebra

With their morale still high, the Talk 'N Text Tropang GIGA will shoot for a 2-1 series lead against defending champion Barangay Ginebra when they meet again in Game 3 of the PBA Governors' Cup Finals on Friday.

On Rondae Hollis-Jefferson's lead, TNT equalized the series 1-all via a 95-82 victory over the Gin Kings on Wednesday.

TNT coach Jojo Lastimosa tipped his hat to their import who practically did everything to lift the Tropang GIGA in Game 2.

"Rondae, he's given it his everything. But I know that he still has a lot left in his tank. This is a long series, Rondae. So he was saying, 'man, I'm tired in practice' but I said this is going to be a long series. So hats off to the guys for committing in the things that we did (Wednesday)," he said.

"The guys just decided at practice that 'hey, we're not gonna take this lightly and we need to be doing the first punches and not be reactive to what they do.'"

Meanwhile, Ginebra is looking to tweak its strategy to prevent committing the same miscues in Game 3.

"They flipped the switch on us and they did everything they wanted to do and we didn't get anything done. So now it's 1-1 and we'll see what happens in Game 3," said Gin Kings coach Tim Cone.

"We got to play with a little more discipline and a little more fire than we did (last time). It was actually disappointing but it's a series and it's not one game so we got to move on to the next one at this point."

Ginebra import Justin Brownlee was held to just 12 points in their defeat. He wants to redeem himself when they meet the Tropang GIGA again.

"I feel like I kinda let my team down as the import. I had good moments in other areas (10 rebounds, eight assists) but 3-of-16, I got to be better in that field," he said.

"We're going to look at the video and try to figure out how to get Justin open and we'll go from there. But we're not worried about Justin at all. He's had tough nights before and he's always responded really well," said Cone.

Tip off will be at 5:45 p.m. at the Araneta Coliseum.