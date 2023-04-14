PBA: Starting Pringle for Ginebra was risk worth taking for Cone

Ginebra guard Stanley Pringle in action against TNT in Game 3 of the 2023 PBA Governors' Cup Finals at the Araneta Coliseum on April 14, 2023. PBA Images.

Coach Tim Cone admitted that starting Stanley Pringle was a "desperate move" especially with the way they lost to Talk 'N Text in Game 2 of the PBA Governors Cup Finals.

The gamble paid off as Pringle, who has yet to fully recover from injuries, went 6-of-6 from beyond the arc, instigating the Gin Kings' shootout with the Tropang GIGA on Friday night.

Ginebra preveailed, 117-103, and took a 2-1 series lead.

“He's still battling, he comes off the bench for a purpose, to keep his minutes short. Today we kind of got desperate, started him and he responded incredibly well,” said Cone of their shooting guard who finished with 22 points, three rebounds and three assists.

Pringle's outburst also helped ease the scoring burden off Justin Brownlee, who struggled in Game 2.

"It was more of a job that other guys knew they have to pick it up for Justin. We just can't go 'Justin, Justin, Justin' all the time. All the guys have to contribute," he said.

The former Penn State stalwart was delighted to get his old scoring self back.

“I felt real good,” said Pringle.

“I’m on a great team, so whenever I get a chance to hit some shots it's not always like that, it means a lot. They've been supporting me a lot when I was injured so I’m giving back.”