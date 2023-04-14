MPL Season 11: Bren, Echo grab comfy playoff seats

Bren Esports after winning Game 2 of their match against Blacklist International. Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA (UPDATED) - Bren Esports and ECHO on Friday secured early tickets to the upper bracket of MPL Season 11's playoffs after defeating their opponents at the Shooting Gallery Studios in Makati.

Bren Esports and ECHO will be waiting for their opponents in the second round of the playoffs, while Blacklist, and two other undetermined teams will have to participate in a single-elimination play-in round from May 4 at the SMX Convention Center.

Bren sealed the top seed after obliterating Blacklist International, 2-0, in their regular season match.

Bren Esports contained Blacklist to a total of 3 kills compared to their 32, and held up their defenses by denying the defending MPL Philippines champions of any turret destroyed.

Despite Blacklist being able to take signature Estes, Bren completely dominated Game 1 after taking total control of all objectives.

The story was the same for Game 2, and they denied Blacklist of any kill at all.

Bren can still widen their gap to end the regular season in the top seed when they face an Onic Philippines squad fighting for playoff life on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Blacklist will try and gun for a slim chance at the upper bracket, as they face Nexplay EVOS, who are trying to enter playoff contention on Sunday.

The sweep denied Blacklist of an upper bracket slot, with Echo taking it as a result.

The reigning world champs rode on this momentum when they swept Omega Esports, 2-0, making it the second straight season that ECHO will secure an early upper bracket slot, after finishing Season 10's regular season at the second seed.