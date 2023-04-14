Jhanlo Mark Sangiao of Team Lakay during his Catchweight MMA match against Anacleto Lauron for ONE 164 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on December 3, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA -- Team Lakay’s young bantamweight Jhanlo Mark Sangiao expects to be tested when he takes on Argentinian grappler Matias “El Rasta” Farinelli in ONE Fight Night 9: Nong-O vs. Haggerty on April 22.

But what many may not know is that he’s been getting some unlikely help from Farinelli’s compatriot.

Sangiao recently got promoted to purple belt by Cristian Hein, a 10-time Argentina National BJJ Champion from Lotus Club BJJ and Beleza Dojo. This comes ahead of Sangiao’s match against Farinelli at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The second-generation martial artist has already been scouting Farinelli with his jiu-jitsu coach, and he got a stamp of approval from Hein.

“My Argentinian coach actually told me that I can hang with his grappling,” Sangiao said.

“We’ve seen his power, his skills in jiu-jitsu, and he told me that I can defend all of those. I guess come fight night it’s up to me to execute.”

That will be easier said than done for Sangiao, however. Farinelli could very well be the most dangerous man he’s ever faced on the ground.

“El Rasta” has a 5-0 record with all of his wins coming by submission. The youthful Baguio City native praised his opponent’s technical prowess.

However, the 20-year-old is confident that his youth and explosiveness will be the biggest weapon that he’ll bring to the ring against the Argentinian.

“I think he’s a very tight fighter. He doesn’t make a lot of mistakes, but my explosiveness can counter that,” he said.

“I don’t think he can control me because I’m stronger. I’m confident. I don’t think he can control me.”

Sangiao has reason to be confident: he has been exceptional in his first two bouts, overpowering Paul Lumihi in the first round of his debut before doing the same against compatriot LA Lauron, which nabbed him a $50,000 performance bonus.

But he insists that he won’t look for anything fancy or force another first round win for a performance bonus. The most important thing, said Sangiao, is getting his third victory in ONE Championship and putting himself in a prime position to move up the bantamweight ladder.

“The goal is to win. I don’t care if it happens in the first round, second round. All I have in my mind is to win,” he said.

“My sights are on getting that third straight victory this April. If I get another bonus, then it is what is – a bonus!”