Migs Oczon in action for College of St. Benilde against Shawarma Shack Pilipinas in the AsiaBasket International Championship. Handout.

The College of Saint Benilde (CSB) Blazers turned back Shawarma Shack Pilipinas, 79-68, to clinch a semifinal spot in the Sportsclick AsiaBasket International Championship at the MABA Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.

Miggy Corteza continued to make a case for the AsiaBasket Most Valuable Player award as he led the unbeaten Blazers (3-0) with 18 points on 8-for-13 shooting, seven rebounds, and two assists.

Migs Oczon added 13 points, four rebounds, five assists, and five steals, while Zenric Jarque and Robi Nayve each had nine markers off the bench.

Mike Harry Nzeusseu led Shawarma Shack with 23 points, 23 rebounds, two assists, two blocks, and one steal.

Ken Bono, who has been Shawarma Shack’s consistent player offensively, was held scoreless in the first 3:27 of the game, missing both of his two attempts before he was subbed out for good.

Shawarma Shack dropped to 1-2.

The Blazers will face Harimau Malaysia on Friday night for a chance to sweep Group A play.

Sanzar Pharmaceuticals, meanwhile, scored its first win by taking down the MFT Fruitmasters, 75-73.

Sanzar survived an endgame slide as MFT, despite keeping it close this time after back-to-back blowout losses, still fell short.

Shaq Alanes’ Herculean efforts finally paid off as his 27 points alongside three rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block led to Sanzar's victory.

Jeremiah Taladua added 15 points, two rebounds, two assists, three steals, and one block, while Arthuro Dimas came up with 13 points, nine rebounds, two assists, and one steal.

Sanzar needs to beat Harimau Malaysia on Saturday to keep its playoff hopes alive.

MBC Kirin bounced back from a tough defeat against San Beda-Macha team with a 112-95 rout against the BGC Builders, while KL survived a double-overtime thriller to beat the Red Lions, 108-106.