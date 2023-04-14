MANILA (UPDATED) -- College of St. Benilde completed another perfect campaign and clinched a second consecutive women's volleyball crown on Friday after sweeping the Lyceum of the Philippines University.

The Lady Blazers dominated the first two frames and averted a third-set hiccup to secure a 25-19, 25-11, 25-20 triumph in Game 2 of the NCAA Season 98 Finals at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

They won all 11 of their matches in the tournament, and extended their winning streak to 29 games since 2020. This is St. Benilde's third title in its women's volleyball program.

Gayle Pascual led the way for the Lady Blazers with 15 points while Jade Gentapa added 13 markers. They overwhelmed the Lady Pirates on offense, scoring 52 points off their kills compared to just 31 for Lyceum.

The Lady Blazers zoomed to a 10-5 lead in the third frame after LPU committed an error. The Lady Pirates, however, refused to give the title easily to CSB as they raked up several points, 9-11, after an offspeed hit of Joan Doguna.

LPU kept threatening Benilde as they went for a 4-1 run, capped by an off-the-block kill by Johna Dolorito, to tie the game at 15.

CSB, then, stepped on the gas pedal in the latter part of the third frame as Cloanne Mondonedo unleashed an attack followed by another unforced error of Lyceum for a 21-17 separation.

Venice Puzon tried to keep the Lady Pirates alive with an ace to trim their deficit to two, 19-21, but they committed crucial errors anew including a net infraction that put CSB at championship point, 24-20.

A through-the-block spike of Zamantha Nolasco ended the championship series in Benilde's favor.

Dolorito was the only player from Lyceum in double digits with 11 points while Doguna and Janeth Tulang added 17 combined markers.