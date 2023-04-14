Adrian Wong is headed to Converge after a trade with Magnolia was approved on Friday. PBA Images/File.

Hotshots gets Tratter, Murrell in return

MANILA -- Converge secured another first round pick in the 2023 PBA Rookie Draft by trading away Abu Tratter and David Murrell to Magnolia.

In a trade approved on Friday, the FiberXers also got Adrian Wong.

The deal gave Converge, which also holds the rights for the ninth and 10th pick in the coming draft, a better chance of building up its squad.

The Hotshots welcomed the addition of Tratter who will boost the team's frontcourt in the absence of the ailing Ian Sangalang.

Slam dunk king Murrell will also boost the Magnolia lineup which already includes Calvin Abueva, Rome Dela Rosa, and Russel Escoto.

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.