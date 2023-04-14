Bren Esports after winning Game 2 of their match against Blacklist International. Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA - Bren Esports on Friday secured the early ticket to the upper bracket of MPL Season 11's playoffs after obliterating Blacklist International, 2-0, in their regular season match held at the Shooting Gallery Studios in Makati.

Bren Esports contained Blacklist to a total of 3 kills compared to their 32, and held up their defenses by denying the defending MPL Philippines champions of any turret destroyed.

Despite Blacklist being able to take signature Estes, Bren completely dominated Game 1 after taking total control of all objectives

The story was the same for Game 2, but they denied Blacklist of any kill at all.

Bren can still widen their gap to end the regular season in the top seed when they face an Onic Philippines squad fighting for playoff life on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Blacklist will try and gun for a slim chance at the upper bracket, as they face Nexplay EVOS, who are trying to enter playoff contention on Sunday.