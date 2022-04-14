UAAP: Racela hails growth of Adamson's Lastimosa

Adamson point guard Jerom Lastimosa puts up a shot against the FEU Tamaraws in their UAAP Season 84 second-round game. UAAP Media

MANILA, Philippines -- After a series of heartbreaking losses in the first round of UAAP Season 84, the Adamson Soaring Falcons finally secured a much-needed win at Far Eastern University's expense last Tuesday.

The turning point came with just five seconds to play, when Jerom Lastimosa found rookie Matty Erolon wide open beyond the arc for the go-ahead triple that made it 64-63 in Adamson's favor.

A deflection by Cedrick Manzano on an inbound pass meant for Emmanuel Ojuola preserved the result, giving the Falcons only their second win in eight games.

"I'm happy for our team, because even without (injured center) Lenda (Dounga), we were able to compete and win," Adamson coach Nash Racela said after the game.

For Racela, the final play showed the maturity of Lastimosa, who has fallen just short in crunch time situations in their previous games.

Against La Salle in the first round, he passed to Keith Zaldivar for a potential game-tying triple, but Zaldivar's attempt was blocked by Justine Baltazar. Against FEU in the first round, Lastimosa drilled a go-ahead triple with 21 seconds left, only for RJ Abarrientos to fire back with his own three-pointer with seven seconds to go. Lastimosa tried another long-range shot as time expired, but missed.

The veteran point guard also missed a potential game-winning three-pointer against the University of the Philippines in the first round.

"He (Lastimosa) made the right decision in making that last pass. I always celebrate those plays, not because of the shot by Matt, because I know that he's capable of making that, and that's his role in this team," said Racela.

"But I celebrate more the assist, the pass that Jerom made. It's because now, he's learning how to play and share the ball with his teammates," he added.

Racela has been vocal about wanting Lastimosa to develop as a playmaker and a leader for his youthful Adamson squad, and he believes that their point guard is "getting better by the day."

"That's something that we teach not just to Jerom but to the whole team. Again, ang encouragement namin to everyone is just to make the right plays and right decisions," he added. "By doing that, we will get good results."

"Not necessarily the win, but at least good results. Hopefully, play by play, that would eventually give us more victories," he added.

Lastimosa, meanwhile, said that he was happy about finally snapping a six-game losing streak, but kept the result in perspective.

"Not totally happy kasi ano, the job's not yet done," said the guard, who finished with 17 points, eight rebounds, and two assists against the Tamaraws. "Pero happy pa rin kami kasi finally, nanalo na din kami, lalong-lalo na sa mga ganyang sitwasyon."

"Parang naintindihan na namni 'yung mga ganyang endgame, 'yung mga endgame," he added.

The Soaring Falcons will try for back-to-back wins on Tuesday against National University (4-4).

