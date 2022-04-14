UP rookie Carl Tamayo celebrates after scoring against the NU Bulldogs in their UAAP Season 84 second-round game. UAAP Media

MANILA, Philippines -- Through the first eight games of the UAAP Season 84 tournament, Carl Tamayo has lived up to expectations for the University of the Philippines.

A highly-touted rookie out of the National University high school program, Tamayo is averaging 13.13 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. He scored a career-best 21 points on 8-of-13 shooting, while also grabbing 10 rebounds in the Fighting Maroons' 84-76 win against the NU Bulldogs on Tuesday morning.

For the 6-foot-7 Tamayo, the credit goes not just to him but also his teammates, and the system put in place by their coach, Goldwin Monteverde.

"Nahanap lang ako ng teammates ko," said Tamayo after his superb outing against NU. "Sumasabay lang ako sa sistema."

"Siguro, napunta lang sa akin 'yung laro, at sinubukan ko 'yung best ko para i-finish 'yung mga pasa nila sa akin," he added. "I'm trying to be aggressive lang every time nasa court ako, try to help our team to start strong and then finish strong."

The 21-year-old Tamayo has emerged as the second-leading scorer of a loaded UP team, which also features versatile transferee Zavier Lucero and high-scoring guards Ricci Rivero and CJ Cansino. Another transferee, point guard Joel Cagulangan, has been solid as the Fighting Maroons' primary playmaker.

Tamayo notes that at any given game, any one of them can have a career performance thanks to their coach's system.

"Siguro, araw ko lang," he said of his 21-point outing. "I'm just trying to be aggressive lang sa court."

"It could be me, it could be Zav, it could be Ricci, it could be Noah (Webb). Siguro dumating lang sa akin 'yung laro. Ginawa ko lang 'yung best ko sa ngayong game," he added.

"'Yun din 'yung challenge sa amin, dahil loaded kami -- paano namin ma-work as a team 'yung talents namin to win games."

So far, the Fighting Maroons have been doing that quite well, as they have won seven straight games in Season 84 and are solo second in the league standings.

They play again next Tuesday in what should be a marquee match-up against another Final 4 contender, the Far Eastern University Tamaraws.

"We approach every team the same way," assured Tamayo. "[We] try to be aggressive every time, and then the goal is to win the game, kahit sino pa kalaban namin."