Ginebra guard Scottie Thompson in action against Meralco's Chris Newsome in Game 4 of the 2021 PBA Governors' Cup Finals. PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- A switch in his role with the team has led to Scottie Thompson's finest campaign yet and a first-ever Best Player of the Conference award.

The Barangay Ginebra guard handily won the top individual prize for the 2021 PBA Governors' Cup, where he led the Gin Kings to a Finals appearance despite an up-and-down campaign in the elimination round.

"Syempre nagpapasalamat ako kasi hindi 'yun 'yung target ko. Target namin as a team para makarating kami dito. Siguro extra na lang 'yun for us, especially personally sa 'kin," said Thompson after receiving the BPC trophy ahead of Game 4 of their best-of-seven Finals series against the Meralco Bolts.

Thompson celebrated his crowning by dropping 27 points on 10-of-16 shooting on the Bolts, conspiring with Best Import Justin Brownlee to power the Gin Kings to a 95-84 win. The result allowed them to tie the series at 2-2.

In praising Thompson for his achievement, Ginebra coach Tim Cone noted that the 28-year-old guard embraced a change in his role with the team that they implemented ahead of the conference.

"When we came back from the break, we told Scottie that he was going to be the primary ball-handler and we want to move LA [Tenorio] more off the ball and save LA's legs a little bit more, use his shooting ability," Cone explained.

"So we really asked Scottie to come in and be more of a ball handler, more of an initiator, and more of a creator for the team," he added.

Tenorio had been Ginebra's primary playmaker in previous campaigns but Thompson was challenged to take on the role for the Governors' Cup. Cone acknowledged that there were early growing pains, but Thompson soon grew into his role.

"After the second or third game, he just started taking hold of it, and he's never looked back. I think it comes down to now, he's getting more opportunity to do the things he does offensively. He's getting more opportunities by handling the ball, being able to play off ball screens," Cone said.

"He was the guy oftentimes sitting in the corner while LA was doing his thing. And now we've kind of reversed it so Scottie can do it. I think it's just an opportunity for Scottie, and he's really taken the ball and just gone with it. It's been an amazing progression to watch over the years," he added.

Scottie Thompson of Barangay Ginebra receives his Best Player of the Conference trophy. PBA Images.

To prepare for the change in his role, Thompson watched videos of Cleveland's All-Star guard Darius Garland, particularly how Garland would navigate when the Cavaliers played three bigs at the same time in Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley, and Lauri Markkanen.

He was admittedly pressured at the increased responsibility, but Thompson was also grateful to have been given a tremendous level of trust by the Ginebra coaching staff.

"Truly blessed na talagang under coach Tim, nagpapasalamat ako sa tiwala niya. Lahat ng coaching staff siguro kung wala 'yung trust nila sa akin, hindi ko ito makukuha, especially Coach Tim," said Thompson.

He also expressed his gratitude to Tenorio, who offered him advice and encouragement when Thompson was learning the intricacies of his new role.

"Noong una nag-struggle ako noong nag-reverse kami ng role. Pero noong kinausap ako ni Kuya LA, noong nag-struggle ako sabi niya sa 'kin, 'yun nga kailangan mo mag-step up, kailangan mas nasa akin 'yung bola palagi, 'yung mga decision making," said Thompson.

"Tinuruan niya lang ako kung paano lumabas sa screen. Very crucial 'yun kasi coming off the screen, alam natin si Kuya LA, talagang very galing sa decision making," he added. "Yun 'yung mga tinuro niya sa akin, decision making sa ball screen, and 'yung tiwala niya na pag sinabi niyang tumira ka, tira mo lang. Nagpapasalamat ako doon."

Thompson placed just sixth in the statistical race at the end of the elimination round where he averaged 12.8 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game.

But he stepped up in the playoffs, and averaged 13.5 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game by the time Ginebra defeated NLEX in the semifinals.

Asked if the PBA Most Valuable Player award is now on his sights, Thompson made it clear that his focus is singular.

"Gusto lang namin na makuha itong championship," said Thompson, who was the Finals MVP when Ginebra won the 2018 Commissioner's Cup title. "Very special ito… Very special to kasi 'yung mga fans, talagang alam niyo naman yung gusto nila na ibigay namin sa kanila."

The pivotal Game 5 of the series is on Easter Sunday at the Araneta Coliseum.

