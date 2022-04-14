Tennis: Alex Eala soars to W25 Chiang Rai quarterfinals

Filipino teen tennis star Alex Eala at the 2022 W25 Chiang Rai tournament in Thailand. Photo courtesy of Thailand ITF World Tennis Tour on Facebook

MANILA — Alexandra “Alex” Eala of the Philippines reached the quarterfinals of the second leg of the W25 Chiang Rai tournament in Thailand, after ousting Amy Zhu of the United States, 6-3, 6-1, in the second round on Thursday.

Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) World No. 572 Eala, the champion of last week’s W25 Chiang Rai first leg, overcame a 0-2 deficit by edging out Zhu in the third and fourth games at deuce.

The 16-year-old Filipino caught up at 2-2 after converting her fourth break point opportunity, then moved up to 3-2 with a love service game hold.

Zhu, the 27-year-old WTA World No. 586, served a double fault in the sixth game, which handed two break points to Eala.

The Filipino broke then held serve to widen her lead, 5-2, and the American responded with a hard-fought service hold to trail at 3-5.

After 38 minutes of play, Eala took the first set, 6-3.

In the second set, the lengthy first game went in favor of Eala, who was able to break on her sixth chance, thanks to a double fault by Zhu.

Eala rallied to a 3-0 edge after securing three break points in the third game and breaking on the second opportunity courtesy of a Zhu double fault.

In the fourth game, Zhu pushed forth to break in her third opportunity and be at 1-3, following a double fault from Eala.

The Filipino quickly bounced back with a break and hold for a 5-1 lead.

With Zhu serving to stay in the match, Eala earned two match points and won on the first opportunity, 6-1.

The Eala-Zhu match, which ran for 1 hour and 19 minutes, was held at Court 4 of the Chiang Rai Sports Center.

In the quarterfinals, the Filipino teen will face either Erika Sema of Japan or YeXin Ma of China, with the latter being defeated by Eala in the W25 Chiang Rai first leg semifinals en route to her second professional title win on the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Women’s World Tennis Tour.

Her run at the W25 Chiang Rai second leg began with a 6-2, 6-3 upset of WTA World No. 263 and No. 1 seed Indy de Vroome of the Netherlands, plus a doubles win with Shiho Akita of Japan over Thai wildcards Salakthip Ounmuang and Pawinee Ruamrak, 6-2, 6-1.

Eala and Akita will figure in the quarterfinals versus No. 4 seeds Luksika Kumkhum of Thailand and Momoko Kobori of Japan, which is the last match on Court 1 on Thursday.

Last Sunday, Eala trounced Kumkhum, 6-4, 6-2, in the final of the W25 Chiang Rai, an ITF Asia/Oceania $25,000 tournament.

Since January, the 2021 W15 Manacor champion and Rafa Nadal Academy player has been competing in professional tilts, including the Miami Open where she had a first-round finish as a wildcard.