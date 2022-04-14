NBA brings back script Finals logo

The reimagined NBA Finals logo, using the fan-favorite script font. Handout

As part of its 75th anniversary celebration, the NBA is bringing back a much-loved logo for this season's Finals.

The NBA on Thursday unveiled a reimagined logo for the NBA Finals, bringing back the iconic script font used in variations of the logo from 1986 to 1995, and from 2004 to 2017.

The modernized logo incorporates the fan-favorite font alongside the Larry O'Brien Trophy, to honor the league's 75-year history while looking forward to its future.

The identity also includes an updated black and gold color palette to complement the trophy and celebrate the pinnacle of the NBA's season.

Here’s a recent history. Personally, the Championship round should be free of ad logos. https://t.co/dhj57bEkEg pic.twitter.com/SeLA0nrvC8 — Anthony Bellino (@ACBellino) April 13, 2022

"The NBA Finals serves as the culmination of our 75th Anniversary Season as we celebrate the league’s past, present, and future," said NBA chief marketing officer Kate Jhaveri in a statement.

"Highlighted by the return of our familiar Finals script font, back by popular demand, our new logo pays homage to our league’s history and looks forward to what’s ahead."

The NBA Finals begin on June 2.

