Barangay Ginebra forward Japeth Aguilar in action against Meralco in Game 4 of the PBA Governors' Cup Finals. PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone took responsibility after Japeth Aguilar appeared to have aggravated his calf injury in Game 4 of their PBA Governors' Cup Finals series against the Meralco Bolts, Wednesday.

Aguilar has missed Ginebra's last six games after sustaining the injury in Game 1 of their semifinals series against the NLEX Road Warriors. He finally suited up in Game 4 of the Finals, entering with 1:43 to play in the first quarter.

The All-Star big man logged 10 minutes and 37 seconds of action, missing all three of his field goals and grabbing a rebound in Ginebra's 95-84 win.

Cone later explained that Aguilar "had to leave the game" as he was once again starting to feel the effects of his injury.

"I don't know how badly it was reinjured. But once he went out, the trainers told me that he was out for the game," the coach explained. "I don't know how bad it was."

"That's always, always the risk with a calf injury, that you reinjure it. We were trying to be really careful. I was trying not to overplay him. I only played him for like three or four minutes in the first half," he added.

Aguilar was subbed out with 6:38 to play in the game, and Ginebra ahead 80-67. Cone admitted that he saw the forward begin to tire in the second half, but "I didn't have the discipline to take him out."

"I should have had more discipline to take him out. And if he has that injury again, that's on me. That's not on him," he said.

The good news for Ginebra and Aguilar is that he has three days to recover before the pivotal Game 5 on Easter Sunday. Cone says the veteran will most likely be a "game-time decision" for the contest, where they look to take control of the best-of-7 series.

"Hopefully maybe two or three days, if maybe it wasn't too bad, we'll see. But I have no idea yet," he said.

Aguilar, for his part, sought to downplay the severity of the injury and expressed optimism that he can suit up on Sunday.

"Pagpasok ko ng fourth, 'yung konting takbo ko, nag-tight na siya ulit. So I asked to get subbed. I feel it's more of the strength factor sa calf ko," said Aguilar, who last played on March 23.

"But I'm happy rin na na-try ko na siya sa game. Now I know ano pa 'yung kailangang gawin to strengthen it," he added. "I'm just gonna take it one day at a time. Tomorrow, we'll see what I can do. Basta importante, ready lang ako sa Game Five."

Despite playing limited minutes, Aguilar's impact on the game was felt, said Cone.

"He did come out and play when we really needed him. You could see the impact he had on the floor. I mean, the impact defensively, the impact offensively, they had to play us a little differently," the coach said. "We really needed him to do what he did today. I hope that doesn't sacrifice anything for him in the future."