VisMin Super Cup: Bringas lifts Voyagers over Mariners, Aquastars rout KCS

Arvie Bringas was the hero for the Tabogon Voyagers against Bohol in the VisMin Super Cup. Handout photo

MANILA, Philippines -- The Tabogon Voyagers leaned on the clutch shot of big man Arvie Bringas to carry them past the Tubigon Bohol Mariners, 102-99, in the Visayas leg of the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup, Tuesday evening at the Civic Center in Alcantara, Cebu.

Bringas' undergoal stab with 56 seconds to go gave the Voyagers a 101-99 advantage. In the Mariners' next possession, Jethro Sombero picked off Joseph Marquez's entry pass, leading to a made free throw by Joemari Lacastesantos for a 102-99 Tabogon advantage.

Bohol still had 36 seconds to work with, and Mac Montilla got two clean shots at a potential game-tying three-pointer but missed both.

The Voyagers got their first win of the tournament after opening their campaign with a loss to MJAS Zenith-Talisay City. Bohol, meanwhile, fell to 0-2.

Bringas finished the game with 24 points and eight rebounds while Sombero had a huge double-double of 15 points and 14 boards along with an assist and a steal. Almel Orquina added 14 points, three rebounds and seven assists, while Niño Caballero chipped in 13 markers and seven boards.

"The play was to go in the post because we noticed they couldn't stop (Bringas)," said Tabogon head coach Expedito Delos Santos Jr. "Masaya ako kasi he's one of the veterans of the group. Masaya po ako sa nangyari."

Marquez almost had a triple-double for the Mariners with 22 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, while Jumike Casera scored 14 points.

Meanwhile, the MJAS Zenith-Talisay City Aquastars secured a huge 77-57 victory over KCS Computer Specialist-Mandaue City, also on Tuesday night.

Jaymar Gimpayan came off the bench and had a spectacular ballgame as he tallied 25 points on 11-of-13 shooting. He also grabbed 10 rebounds and had an assist and a block to help MJAS Zenith capture its second win in as many games.

Val Acuña added 12 points including a pair of three-pointers near the end of the game that put an exclamation point on the emphatic win between two contenders in the Visayas leg.

MJAS Zenith held KCS scoreless for the first six minutes of the game while scoring 16 of their own to set the tone. KCS was able to trim the deficit to eight, 17-25, but the Aquastars got going once again, going on a 13-3 run capped off by a steal and a bucket by homegrown player Lugie Cuyos for a 38-20 lead.

Al Francis Tamsi led KCS with 18 points as the team fell to 1-1. KCS shot themselves in the foot from beyond the three-point arc where they made just five of their 36 attempts.