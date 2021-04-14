PBA: Standhardinger no guarantee Kings can repeat as All-Filipino champions, says Cone

Having Christian Standhardinger in his team definitely is a plus for Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone's campaign to retain the PBA All-Filipino title.

But the winningest coach in the league clarified that having the 6-foot-8 Filipino-German does not automatically mean they will breeze through the competition.

"The game is not played on paper. This is not a fantasy league where you just put in the best players and take their stats and then you win because they put up great stats," Cone pointed out in the PBA website.

"That's not the way real games are played."

The Gin Kings got Standhardinger in a blockbuster trade that saw their 7-foot center Greg Slaughter moving to NorthPort.

Cone hopes their chances of retaining the all-Filipino title they won in the bubble gets bigger with Standhardinger.

But there are things to consider when adding a new member to their roster.



"There's a lot more going to like chemistry, the sharing of the ball, the off-court staff that goes on. It's not just played on the paper, it's played on the court. And the game changes when you get on the court," he said.

"I'd like to think that we are a contender, but we won't know until we get out to the floor and actually start doing the work because it really comes down to the work you're going to do day-to-day. That's going to decide whether you're going to be a contender or you're going to be a championship team."

FROM THE ARCHIVES