PBA: Paras to Ginebra? Cone says Gin Kings considered drafting Andre

Andre Paras in action for AMA Online Education in the PBA D-League in this file photo. PBA Media Bureau



MANILA, Philippines -- Andre Paras waited until the third round of the PBA Season 46 Rookie Draft to hear his name called by the Blackwater Bossing.

But according to Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone, they were seriously considering taking the 25-year-old big man with the final pick of the first round.

Paras, the son of PBA basketball icon Benjie, had worked out with the Gin Kings ahead of the draft and Cone had been impressed with his hustle and rebounding ability.

"He has a big rep as a big time rebounder, and rebounders always excite me. I always get real excited about having rebounders on the team, I think they're very hard to groom," Cone explained during an appearance on "The Chasedown" recently.

Even as he made a name for himself in showbiz, Paras still pursued his basketball career and suited up for AMA Online Education in the PBA D-League and Imus in the MPBL. He gained a reputation as a workhorse, and averaged 7.0 points and 6.7 rebounds per game when he last played in the 2019 PBA D-League Foundation Cup.

While there were those who criticized Paras' decision to enter the draft, Cone admitted that they were looking at selecting him at 12th overall.

"We really considered him, picking him," he said.

Ultimately, however, Ginebra went with former Far Eastern University big man Ken Holmqvist. According to Cone, Holmqvist offered more versatility than Paras and was of similar mold to Ginebra stalwart Joe Devance.

"You know me, how much I love Joe and how big he is in our system," said Cone. "We felt, he might be able to fill in for Joe in that role."

"And then, we wanted to go get a guard afterward," he added. "Once we got one big guy, we didn't wanna get two big guys and overload our lineup."

Ginebra took Brian Enriquez with the first pick of the second round before passing in the third, where Blackwater selected Paras with the 27th overall pick.

Even if they didn't end up taking Paras, Cone believes that the burly forward can make an impact for Blackwater.

"Andre was one guy we really looked at, really thought about," he said. "The kid is really driven, especially on the boards, he's a monster. We really wanted to take a look at him."

Paras, in a previous interview, said he was simply grateful to be in the PBA.

"It's obviously been my dream to play in the pros, and it's finally here. I'm very thankful, because you know, I know Blackwater is an amazing organization, and I'm very thankful they gave me my home here in the PBA," he said.

