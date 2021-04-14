MMA: Team Lakay sees Lee vs Nastyukhin hard to predict

ONE lightweight world champion Christian Lee. Handout photo/file

Members of the famed Team Lakay admitted it is hard to predict the outcome of the ONE lightweight title clash between Christian Lee and heavy handed Russian Timofey Nastyukhin.

The two will be featured in the main event of "ONE on TNT II," a previously recorded event from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore which airs Thursday.

Team Lakay head coach Mark Sangiao expects the two to entertain fans with an all-out performance.

Given their work rate the fight is unlikely to go the full route, added the coach.

“Both Christian and Timofey are high-caliber and explosive athletes. They are these work-to-finish guys and when these kinds of guys perform, it’s surely beyond a treat to watch," he said.

"Christian’s grappling and wrestling technique is world-class. But Timofey’s boxing is not to be undervalued, as this can bring him to victory. The one who can execute their game plan will win.”

Former flyweight king Geje “Gravity” Eustaquio said it is going to be a test of will between the two combatants.

The victor will be decided based on their preparation and conditioning.

“Christian’s advantage is his conditioning. If they go the distance, I think Lee will soften him up and win by submission. Timofey’s advantage is obviously his knockout power. Within the first three rounds, he’s going to be very dangerous with a high chance of winning by knockout,” he said.

For reigning strawweight champion Joshua Pacio, it looks like an even match.

“Timofey likes to bang, and is a very aggressive athlete. He likes to trade shots. This is going to be a challenge for Lee, but he’s the champion for a reason. When you look at his resume, he’s always taking on increasingly tougher opponents, and we can see how much he has improved over time. He is a versatile athlete,” he said.

“This fight is really hard to predict, but it will come down to who executes his game plan successfully.”

