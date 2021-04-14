MMA: Dy, Lausa look to bounce back, eye spots in BRAVE CF 51 card

BRAVE CF fighters Rolando Dy and Jenel Lausa. Handout photo

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino fighters Rolando Dy and Jenel Lausa hope to regain their winning ways as they eye spots in BRAVE CF's fight card for its event in Belarus on June 4.

BRAVE CF 51 will take place at the Falcon Club Arena in Minsk.

While the promotion has yet to announce the lineup for its maiden venture in Belarus, both Dy and Lausa have already made it clear that they want to be part of the card. For both fighters, the event is an opportunity to redeem themselves after disappointing losses at BRAVE CF 47: Asian Domination last month.

Dy bowed to Kyrgyz powerhouse Abdisalam "Omok" Kubanychbek via second-round corner stoppage in the main event, while Lausa absorbed a unanimous decision defeat at the hands of Ryskulbek Ibraimov.

The loss kept Dy from earning a title shot against Amin "Fierceness" Ayoub for the BRAVE CF lightweight world championship.

Still, the 29-year-old son of boxing legend Rolando Navarrete remains in high spirits and is confident that he can recover in his next bout.

"I have no other options but to get back up. I know the loss to Kubanychbek will make me a better fighter. I learned a lot from this loss more than I learned from my wins," Dy said. "I will be ready for the next one. I hope I will be back in action very soon."

"I haven't been to Europe yet, and it's enticing to fight over there. Belarus is a great starting point of my road to redemption. I won't think twice about taking that offer to fight in Europe," he added.

Lausa, for his part, has added motivation for wanting to fight in Belarus. He looks up to legendary MMA fighter Andrei "The Pitbull" Arlovski, a pioneer who paved the way for the sport's rise in Belarus by capturing the UFC heavyweight championship in 2005.

"He's one of my idols. I admire how he fights in the cage because he's exciting and gives it all in every fight. It will be a dream come true if I get to fight where he started his career," said Lausa.

Like Dy, Lausa is also eager to place himself back on the winning track after kicking off his run with BRAVE CF on a sour note.

"I think of it as a lesson," he said of the loss. "It will serve as an inspiration to push myself to the limit. I will triple my time in training."

"I'm not discouraged at all," he stressed. "I want to fight as soon as possible. Winning and fighting again will motivate me."

