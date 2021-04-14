LOOK: Mark 'Magnifico' Magsayo has message vs Asian hate

The fight trunks used by Mark Magsayo carrying his message. Photo from Magsayo's Facebook page

Aside from accomplishing his job by knocking out Pablo Cruz, unbeaten featherweight prospect Mark "Magnifico" Magsayo has sent a clear message to fight fans.

"Stop Asian Hate" said the message printed on his fight trunks during his fight at Mohegan Sun, Uncasville, Connecticut over the weekend.

This was Magsayo's response to the surge in hate crimes reported against Asian Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Magsayo knocked down Houston-based Cruz three times en route to a fourth-round stoppage victory. With the win, Magnifico retained his undefeated record with 22 victories, 15 coming via knockout.

Several Asian celebrities have voiced out their concern including boxing superstar Manny Pacquiao, actress Angel Locsin, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, Jordan Clarkson of the Utah Jazz and Taiwanese basketball superstar Jeremy Lin.

Such crimes rose by 149% in 2020 in 16 major US cities compared with 2019, according to the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino.

