LOOK: Jimmy Alapag reconnects with foe-turned-teammate Sam Dahgles



PBA legend Jimmy Alapag met up with Sam Daghles, his former foe-turned-teammate, in the US.

The two played against each other when Alapag was still will the Philippine national team, while the 6-foot-3 Daghles was playing for Jordan.

Daghles was, in fact, the thorn on the side of the Philippine team in the 2007 FIBA Asia Championship in Tokushima, Japan and the 2011 FIBA Asia Championship in Wuhan, China.

Daghles later became one of the few Asian imports who landed on Philippine shores in the 2015 PBA Governors Cup. He signed with Talk N' Text and became an ally of Alapag.

Alapag, who has relocated to the US recently, appreciated the meet up.

"It's not just the wins and losses in this game, but the relationships you build thru the years. Great catching up with my brother @13samd today. Your success inspires me to keep going," he said in his Instagram post.

Daghles now serves as an assistant coach for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

