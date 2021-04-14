Esports: E-Gilas looks to rule Southeast Asia in expanded FIBA Esports Open

MANILA, Philippines -- After the success of the past two editions, a whopping 60 national teams from all over the world will take part in the FIBA Esports Open III that starts on April 16.

As in the second FIBA Esports Open edition last November, there will be six regional conferences.

Six teams -- including E-Gilas Pilipinas -- will battle it out in Southeast Asia.

There will also be six teams in the Africa and Middle East Conferences, while North and Central America will have eight sides. South America will have seven teams, while 28 will play in the Europe Conference.

For the first time, the North and Central America and Europe Conferences will have two divisions: Current Generation (PS4) and Next Generation (PS5).

Group stage games are scheduled for Friday and the best-of-three playoff series will follow on the Saturday and Sunday.

There are three different weekends for the FIBA Esports Open III. Starting the competition off will be the Southeast Asia, Africa, Middle East Conferences on April 16-18, and the North & Central America (Current Generation) and Europe (Current Generation) will be held April 23-25.

E-Gilas Pilipinas has been grouped with Vietnam and Maldives in the first phase, while Indonesia, Sri Lanka, and Mongolia are in Group 2.



The FIBA Esports Open III concludes May 7-9 and involves North & Central America (Next Gen), Europe (Next Gen) and South America.

All games will be available on FIBA's digital channels with live content being streamed across Facebook, Twitch and YouTube channels. Group stage games will be shown on Facebook and YouTube and commentated by remote casters, thanks to the partnership between FIBA and the commentating platform Spalk, while all playoff games will be fully produced from FIBA's virtual studio in Latvia.

Seventeen national teams -- including the Philippines -- competed in the inaugural FIBA Esports Open in June. The second edition saw 38 teams taking part, with Argentina, Australia, Cote d'Ivoire, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and USA all victorious in their respective regional conferences.

Australia, Argentina, Italy, the Philippines and Saudi Arabia topped their respective conferences and emerged victorious at the first-ever FIBA Esports Open earlier last year.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: