UAAP: Agyei lifts Ateneo past FEU in rainy football match

Ateneo's Kofi Agyei. UAAP Media Bureau

Kofi Agyei towed Ateneo de Manila University to a 1-0 win over Far Eastern University to seize the solo lead in the UAAP Season 85 men's football tournament Thursday at the UP Football Field.

Agyei, who entered as a second-half substitute, produced the 81st-minute strike to help the Blue Eagles gain full points under challenging conditions.

"Unbelievable," said coach JP Merida on Agyei's second goal of the season. "We gave him simple instruction to be able to perform...para makaka-perform siya ng maayos."

Ateneo moved up to 17 points, dislodging idle De La Salle University, which now sits in second place.

The Blue Eagles withstood the Tamaraws' aggressiveness in the first half, as goalkeeper Artuz Cezar had several key saves to preserve the scoreline.

"Yung first half, talagang we started slow. FEU showed good football in the first half. They changed their style compared to their previous game against us in the first round. Excellent performance by FEU," said Merida.

"But of course, I'm very happy with the performance of my players. FEU dictated the tempo of the first half but we were able to manage the attack of FEU," he added.

The Tamaraws, who failed to avenge their 0-1 loss to the Blue Eagles last month, remained at 12 points but still within the Final Four range.