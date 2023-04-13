MPBL: Pingris comes out of retirement, signs with Imus

Marc Pingris with Imus SV Squad team owner Monching Talisayon. Photo from Talisayon's Facebook post

Marc Pingris is coming out of retirement to play for the Imus SV Squad in the upcoming Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League season.

Pingris, who retired from the PBA in 2021, left his post as Pilipinas Super League commissioner to play competitive basketball again.

Imus SV team owner Monching Talisayon welcomed Pingris with a Facebook post showing the latter's jersey for Imus. It carried the same jersey number 15 Pingris used during his playing years with Purefoods.

Pingris, fondly referred to as the Pinoy "Sakuragi," played for 16 seasons in the PBA.

He won nine PBA titles and two PBA Finals MVP awards and was a vital cog in Philippines’ silver medal finish in the 2013 FIBA Asia Championship.