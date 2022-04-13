WATCH: Gilas starts training for SEA Games

San Miguel big man June Mar Fajardo is among the players called up to the Gilas Pilipinas team for the SEA Games. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine men's national basketball team has begun training for the 31st Southeast Asian Games, where they are the odds-on favorite to win the gold medal.

Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes posted on his Instagram some videos of the national team in practice at the Moro Lorenzo Sports Center inside the Ateneo de Manila University campus.

Among the players present was 16-year-old Filipino-American Caelum Harris, who will be making his Gilas Pilipinas debut in the SEA Games in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Also present were cadets William Navarro and Lebron Lopez. PBA players including San Miguel's Moala Tautuaa and June Mar Fajardo, Isaac Go, Kevin Alas, Robert Bolick, and the TNT pair of Troy Rosario and Kib Montalbo also took part.

Japan-based professionals Thirdy Ravena and Dwight Ramos are also part of the SEA Games squad, but are still in the midst of their campaigns in the B.League. According to the initial announcement by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas, both will be available ahead of the SEA Games.

The Hanoi SEA Games starts on May 12. The Philippines will be looking to defend its gold medal in basketball that it won in 2019, when a team of PBA stars coached by Tim Cone swept the tournament.

