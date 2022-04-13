Justin Brownlee and Scottie Thompson. Handout

Ginebra coach Tim Cone is mighty proud that both Scottie Thompson and import Justin Brownlee nabbed the individual honors ahead of PBA Governors' Cup Game 4.

Cone said that the two were rewarded not just for their ability to score, but for their huge contributions to the team.

"The thing I'm most proud about Scottie getting this award is that people are rewarding him not just for being able to score, but rewarding him for an all around game. That includes his defense, obviously his rebounding, the ability to keep his teammates involved, makes great passes, the offense coming on, he's a threat in and out," said the coach after their emotional Game 4 victory over the Meralco Bolts on Wednesday.

"The reward is for an all around game, no just a guy who shoots a lot and scores a lot. No doubt Scottie is the premier all around player in the league in this point in the PBA. He plays both sides of the ball."

The Barangay Ginebra guard won the highest individual honor of the conference, amassing a total of 1,128 points from the combined statistical points and votes from the media, players, and the PBA office.

He bested TNT rookie sensation Mickey Williams, NorthPort's prolific gunner Robert Bolick and former MVP Arwind Santos, and Phoenix star Matthew Wright.

The 28-year-old topped the statistics with 401 points, and got the nod of the media (480), players (97), and PBA (150) to emerge the unanimous choice for the coveted honor.

Cone said he feels the same way for Brownlee, who beat Magnolia's Mike Harris and Meralco's Tony Bishop for the Governors Cup Best Import.

He finished with 559 statistical points, garnered 493 votes from the media, 73 from players, and 150 from the PBA office for a total of 1,275 points.

"It's the same for Justin. As much as he is a great scorer he's an all around player as well," said Cone.

"I just like when all around players are rewarded, two-way players. That makes me proud."