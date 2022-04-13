Filipino teen tennis sensation Alex Eala at the 2022 W25 Chiang Rai tournament in Thailand. Photo courtesy of Thailand ITF World Tennis Tour on Facebook.

Alexandra "Alex" Eala of the Philippines ousted No. 1 seed Indy de Vroome of the Netherlands, 6-2, 6-3, in the first round of the second leg of the W25 Chiang Rai tournament in Thailand on Wednesday.

The upset of the WTA World No. 263 Dutch came three days after the 16-year-old Filipino clinched the singles championship in the first leg of the W25 Chiang Rai on Sunday, marking her second title win on the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Women’s World Tennis Tour.

In the second round, Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) World No. 572 Eala will face WTA World No. 586 Amy Zhu of the United States, 27, who saw off Patcharin Cheapchandej of Thailand, 6-3, 7-6(6).

The opening round match between Eala and 25-year-old de Vroome at Court 4 of the Chiang Rai Sports Center lasted for 1 hour and 27 minutes.

Eala secured the first break of the match to lead at 3-1, and de Vroome broke back courtesy of an Eala double fault.

The sixth game, which had two double faults by de Vroome, was clinched by Eala, 4-2.

Eala was challenged in the next game as it went to deuce, but she secured the advantage with an ace, and went on to extend her lead to 5-2.

She easily broke serve in the eighth game to take the first set, 6-2.

In the second set, an Eala double fault gave de Vroome a break point opportunity in the first game.

Eala saved this and gained an advantage with an ace before clinching the game, 1-0.

Both players continued to hold serve until the eighth game, where Eala was at 40-0. A double fault from de Vroome made Eala advance to 5-3.

As Eala was serving for the match, the Filipino and Dutch went back and forth on deuce.

Eala then saved a break point, and claimed victory on her fourth match point, 6-3, over de Vroome, who was her partner in the doubles tilt of the W25 Chiang Rai first leg.

Meanwhile, Eala will see action in the doubles quarterfinals with Shiho Akita of Japan after trouncing Thai wildcards Salakthip Ounmuang and Pawinee Ruamrak, 6-2, 6-1, in the opening round.

The Filipino-Japanese tandem will go up against No. 4 seeds Luksika Kumkhum of Thailand and Momoko Kobori of Japan.

Last Sunday, Eala overpowered Kumkhum, 6-4, 6-2, in the W25 Chiang Rai final, more than a year since her first professional title win at the 2021 W15 Manacor in Spain.

Since January, the Rafa Nadal Academy player and ITF Juniors World No. 11 has been competing in professional tournaments such as the W60 Grenoble in France and Miami Open in the United States.

RELATED VIDEO: