The United States celebrate a goal by Trinity Rodman #14 (C-L) during the second half against Uzbekistan at Subaru Park on April 12, 2022 in Chester, Pennsylvania. Tim Nwachukwu, Getty Images/AFP



NEW YORK -- Trinity Rodman, the daughter of former NBA star Dennis Rodman, scored her first international goal as the United States thrashed Uzbekistan 9-0 in a friendly on Tuesday.

Rodman, 19, rifled home a low shot in the 72nd minute after coming on as a second-half substitute for the reigning world champions at Subaru Park, home of Major League Soccer's Philadelphia Union.

Rodman's first international goal came in her third appearance at the international level.

The teenager is one of the emerging talents in the US women's set-up, making her first appearance in February against the Czech Republic.

All nine goals in 60 seconds 🤯 pic.twitter.com/2jDS8mPs87 — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) April 13, 2022

Tuesday's win extended the US women's unbeaten streak on home soil to 67 games.

Other US scorers on Tuesday included Rose Lavelle (2), Mallory Pugh, Midge Purce, Ashley Sanchez and Catarina Macario (2).

Uzbekistan defender Kamila Zaripova had opened the scoring with an own goal in the first minute.

© Agence France-Presse