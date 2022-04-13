PBA: Ginebra's Brownlee earns second Best Import trophy

Justin Brownlee and Scottie Thompson. Handout

MANILA, Philippines -- (UPDATED) For only the second time in his storied PBA career, Barangay Ginebra's Justin Brownlee has won the Best Import trophy.

Brownlee emerged as the top reinforcement in the 2021 PBA Governors' Cup, where he averaged 30.1 points, 11.2 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.7 steals, and 1.6 blocks per game through the semifinals to lead the Gin Kings to another finals appearance.

In their ongoing best-of-seven finals series against the Meralco Bolts, the 33-year-old Brownlee is putting up 27.3 points, 11.3 rebounds, 7.0 assists, and 3.67 blocks per game through three games.

The Gin Kings trail the series 1-2 heading into Wednesday's Game 4 at the Araneta Coliseum. Brownlee received the Bobby Parks Best Import of the Conference trophy ahead of the crucial game.

Brownlee last won Best Import honors in the 2018 PBA Commissioner's Cup, where he led the Gin Kings to the championship.

The veteran reinforcement beat out Magnolia's Michael Harris, Merlaco's Tony Bishop, and NLEX's Cameron Clark for the Bobby Parks trophy.

It was a runaway win for Brownlee, who had a total of 1,275 votes: 559 from statistics, 493 from the media, 73 from the players, and 150 from the PBA.

Harris was a distant second (795), followed by Bishop (739) and Clark (443).

Brownlee becomes only the 10th import in the history of the PBA to win the Best Import award more than once, joining the likes of Meralco coach Norman Black, Arizona Reid, Gabe Freeman, and former Meralco import Allen Durham who has won the award three times.

Parks, for whom the trophy is named, won the award a record seven times.

Aside from winning a second Best Import award, Brownlee is also climbing the scoring ranks during his current stint with the Gin Kings.

He entered the finals with a chance to surpass the legendary Billy Ray Bates for fifth place in all-time scoring among imports.