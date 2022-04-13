Justin Brownlee and Scottie Thompson combined for 54 point for Ginebra in Game 4. PBA Images

(UPDATED) Justin Brownlee and Scottie Thompson each scored 27 points as they led Barangay Ginebra to a 95-84 Game 4 victory against Meralco in the PBA Governors' Cup finals before a record crowd at the Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday.

After getting their individual awards, Brownlee and Thompson spearheaded the Kings' scoring barrage in the second half, in front of 17,298 spectators at the Araneta Coliseum which is the most since the pandemic broke out.

The best-of-7 series is now tied, 2-2.

The defending champions also put on the pressure on Meralco's gunners who struggled from the perimeter and were held to a woeful 7-of-28 3-point shooting.

"Our guys are vets they know what to do. We knew we have to come out with better fire in this third quarter," said Ginebra coach Tim Cone.

"Everybody's contributing... I think we played the best game in the series. It's not always going to be like this but it's great to see everybody contributing together."

Apart from his 27 points, the conference's Best Import Brownlee also collared 18 rebounds to go with 3 steals and 2 blocks.

Thompson, meanwhile, went 4-of-7 from the 3-point area. He was named Best Player of the Conference before the game.

LA Tenorio and Chris Stanhardinger added 17 and 11 markers, respectively.

"If I was the TV panelist, I wouldn't know who to give the best player to. It could have been LA for those big threes, it could have been Scottie for his game long brilliance, Christian for his defense and making shots, and always Justin," said Cone.

Tony Bishop scored 25 for Meralco, while Newsome, who was hounded by Ginebra's defense for most part of the game, managed to score 15.