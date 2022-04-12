Tony Bishop and the Meralco Bolts are eyeing a 3-1 lead against Ginebra in the PBA Governors' Cup Finals. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- With a chance to take a commanding 3-1 lead in the 2021 PBA Governors' Cup finals, Meralco coach Norman Black wants his team to focus on the task at hand and not dwell on the past.

The Bolts outplayed Barangay Ginebra last Sunday, 83-74, in Game 3 for a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven finals series.

The last time Meralco took a 2-1 lead against the Gin Kings in the Governors' Cup finals was in their very first meeting in 2016, where they even had a chance to go up 3-1 over the perennial crowd favorites.

But they faltered in Game 4 of that series, as Ginebra came back from a 74-58 third-quarter deficit to snatch an 88-86 win. Meralco would not win a game again, with Justin Brownlee hitting a championship-winning three-pointer in Game 6 to etch his name into PBA history.

"You guys have been reminding me of that a lot," Black told reporters after their Game 3 victory.

"That was …six years ago," the Meralco coach pointed out. "[We] just live in the present, where we're up 2-1. We have a couple of days to get our legs fresh, and so do they."

The pivotal Game 4 is set for Wednesday at the Araneta Coliseum, where the Bolts can move to the brink of a first-ever PBA title.

With the high-stakes nature of the game, Black said they must put their full focus on Game 4 and not dwell on "what ifs" from seasons past.

"In this business, you can't really live in the past. Just have to live with what's going on right now," he stressed.

Ahead of the game, the PBA will crown the Best Player of the Conference and the Best Import, with Ginebra's Scottie Thompson and Justin Brownlee tipped as the favorites for the awards.

The focus for the Gin Kings, however, will be knotting up the series.

"Kapag kalaban talaga Meralco ganoon talaga, parang chess match parati. Nag-adjust sila (in Game 3), ngayon, it's time for us to adjust," said Ginebra point guard LA Tenorio.

Tip off is at 6 p.m.