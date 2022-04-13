San Miguel celebrates after winning a leg for the second time in the Second Conference of the PBA 3x3 Lakas ng Tatlo. PBA Media Bureau.



MANILA, Philippines -- San Miguel Beer dominated Pioneer Pro Tibay, 21-17, in the Leg 6 final of the PBA 3x3 Lakas ng Tatlo Second Conference to secure the crown, Wednesday at the Araneta Coliseum.

Ken Bono was unstoppable, scoring 10 points including a clutch two-pointer as the Beermen won a leg for the second time in the second conference. They also won the second leg back on March 6.

It was an improbable run to the crown for the Beermen, who had to defeat the Cavitex Braves in the knockout game just to secure a quarterfinal spot. In the quarters, they shocked top-seed Meralco with Bono nailing the game-winning two-pointer for a 21-20 win.

They pulled off another upset in the semis, taking down TNT with Bono once again firing the game-winning jump shot for a 21-20 win.

San Miguel then pulled away from Pioneer in the final, with Bono's two-pointer at the 27-second mark giving them a 20-17 lead, before Louie Vigil completed the win at the stripe.

Vigil had five points, while Jeff Manday scored four and James Mangahas added two markers.

For Pioneer, this was their best finish in the second conference, having not made the podium in any of the previous legs. They defeated Platinum Karaoke in the quarterfinals (21-18), then shocked the Purefoods TJ Titans (16-13) in the semis to advance to the title game for the first time in the second conference.

Purefoods kept TNT out of the podium for only the second time in the conference, as they won their third-place game, 21-20.

The TJ Titans trailed, 20-17, after a Chris Javier two-pointer with 2:24 left, but Joseph Eriobu knocked down two clutch two-pointers to lift Purefoods to victory.

Eriobu scored 12 points in the victory, out-dueling TNT's Almond Vosotros who had just five points.

The grand finals of the second conference is set for April 20, still at the Araneta Coliseum.