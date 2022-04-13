Lervin Flores of TNT soars for a layup against Limitless in the PBA 3x3 quarterfinals. PBA Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- TNT foiled the Limitless Appmasters' bid for a second consecutive leg title, as they dethroned the reigning champions in the quarterfinals of the sixth leg of the PBA 3x3 Lakas ng Tatlo Second Conference, Wednesday at the Araneta Coliseum.

Almond Vosotros shone anew as TNT came away with a 21-19 triumph against Limitless, who were favorites entering the leg but faltered against their rivals.

The Appmasters snuck into the quarterfinals with a 2-2 win-loss record in Pool A, and fell behind by five points, 19-14, as Vosotros put TNT on the cusp of victory with under a minute to play.

A two-pointer by Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser gave Limitless some life, but a Samboy de Leon layup inched TNT closer, 20-17.

Marvin Hayes' two-pointer with 14 seconds to go kept the Appmasters alive, but Vosotros ran out the clock to secure TNT's win.

Meanwhile, top overall seed Meralco fell victim to San Miguel Beer, 21-20, in another quarterfinal pairing.

The Bolts swept Pool A, 4-0, and led 20-17 with a minute and 35 seconds left thanks to a Dexter Maiquez layup. But San Miguel big man Ken Bono knocked down a two-pointer to make it a one-point game, and they forced Josef Sedurifa and Maiquez into missed layups.

With 39 seconds left, Bono drilled another two-pointer to lift SMB to the semifinals. The big man finished with eight points in the game.

San Miguel earlier defeated Cavitex, 21-17, to set up their quarterfinal meeting with Meralco.

Also advancing to the semifinals were the Purefoods TJ Titans, who powered past Barangay Ginebra on the strength of 11 points from Joseph Eriobu.

Completing the semifinals cast are Pioneer Pro Tibay, who slipped past Platinum Karaoke, 20-18.

Platinum trailed, 19-18, but had a chance to go ahead, only for JR Alabanza to miss both free throws.

Robin Rono was fouled on the rebounding play and he made no mistake at the line, drilling the game-winning charities.