NCAA: Mapua survives Perpetual's furious comeback

Mapua University quelled University of Perpetual Help's uprising in the second half to score a 95-83 win in the NCAA 97 men's basketball tournament on Wednesday.

Following two consecutive losses, Mapua coach Randy Alcanrata made some changes with the team's starting line-up and this paid dividends, resulting in an aggressive start that saw the Cardinals leading by as much as 28 points.

Mapua was particularly dangerous from the perimeter, connecting 12 triples in the first half alone for a 54-28 advantage.

But Perpetual mounted a massive fight-back in the second half, forcing Mapua to the defensive.

Fortunately for Alcantara, the Cardinals maintained their poise to survive the onslaught.

With the win, Mapua rebounded from a 2-game setback to improve to 4-2.

Toby Agustin led the Cardinals with 24 points, including 5 triples, to go with his 5 rebounds. Brian Lacap also has a stellar play with 19 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists.



"Medyo pressured kasi kami galing kami sa 2 straight losses, kaya kailangan naming triplehin ang effort kasi tayo ang magse-set ng tempo natin," said Lacap.

He added that they expected the Altas to make a big fight in the second half.

"Kailangan 'pag nag-run sila, composed tayo, sabi ni coach. Run lang ang system ang follow instructions ng coaches," he said.

