RSG's Dylan "Light" Catipon. Courtesy: MPL - Philippines.

MAYNILA - RSG Philippines' Dylan "Light" Catipon was hailed as the most valuable player (MVP) of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League regular season.

Light is the #MPLPH S9 Regular Season MVP! 🔥 With his playmaking, map control, and bush control, you can’t deny that he is one of the best roamers in the league. 💯



He is followed by Benthings (38 pts.) and Aqua (10 pts.) in the MVP voting.#LakasNgPinas #LakasNgSmartMPL pic.twitter.com/zBk70HRNOU — MPL Philippines (@MplPhilippines) April 12, 2022

Light, known as the vital cog in answering RSG Philippines' late-game woes, was among those nominated by the league's shoutcasters who ranked the candidates, which then translated into points.

Light earned the most cumulative points with 53, followed by TNC's Ben "Benthings" Maglaque (38) and Light's teammate, Arvee "Aqua" Calderon (10).

The former TNC player had 223 assists throughout the regular season, averaging 6.97 dimes per game.

Based on criteria set by the league, the candidates should be from the top 2 teams, they must've won weekly MVP honors or racked impressive player data, and they should not have committed serious violations.

Light transferred to RSG Philippines from TNC Pro Team, which was then MPL Season 8's cellar-dwellers.

Light was vital to RSG Philippines' climb to the top seed, as the Kingslayers tried to find answers to their end-game problems in Season 8, when RSG Philippines joined the league. His pick-offs occasionally became catalysts to securing games during crunch time.

In an interview towards the end of the season, head coach Brian "Panda" Lim commended Light's discipline and personality.

"It's not only his personality, but also his in-game sense, mechanics, instincts were very good. But the one thing I really appreciate is that he's so hardworking. If the players are waking up at like 12 noon before he used to wake up at 9 a.m.-10 a.m... Disciplined. And that is what I like about Light," the SEA Games gold medal-winning coach shared.

Light deflected all praise towards his stellar performance, when asked on the potential of him becoming the regular season MVP at the time.

"Noong una, hindi ko siya ramdam, parang tingin ko average lang ako. Tapos ako yung inaano nila, ginagalaw nila. Pero ngayon, masaya ako nag-pay off ang hard work ko," Light said in an interview last April 9.