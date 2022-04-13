Former UP star Juan Gomez de Liano. File photo. FIBA.basketball

MANILA, Philippines -- Former University of the Philippines (UP) star Juan Gomez de Liaño has found a new ball club.

He will play for Indonesian team BBM Viking Warriors for the upcoming season of the ASEAN Basketball League, the club announced on Wednesday.

Gomez de Liaño previously played in the second division of Japan's B.League for Earthfriends Tokyo Z, where he averaged just 16.6 minutes per game and put up 5.3 points, 2.5 assists, and 2.2 rebounds per game.

He is set to represent the Philippines in the ABL 3x3 International Champions Cup after joining the Platinum Karaoke squad.

A former UAAP Rookie of the Year, Gomez de Liaño also saw action for Gilas Pilipinas in the recent FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers in February.

After two years of inactivity due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ABL is starting anew, beginning with its 3x3 competition in Bali, Indonesia from April 16-17.