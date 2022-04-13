Volleyball star Jaja Santiago completed the 14-man lineup of the Philippine women’s volleyball national team that is heading to Brazil for a training camp.

Santiago, who plays for Ageo Medics in Japan Volleyball League, met the squad during a layover to join the other national team members in preparation for the Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam in May.

The former PVL MVP and champion will be teaming up once again with Aby Maraño, Alyssa Valdez, Mylene Paat, Majoy Baron, Ces Molina and Dawn Macandili for the Philippines.

Also included in the lineup are Iris Tolenada, Kat Arado, Kat Tolentino, Dell Palomata, Riri Meneses, Jema Galanza and Kyle Negrito.

Santiago is fresh from capturing the Best Blocker honors in the 2021-22 season of Japan's V.League Women's Division 1.

The middle blocker totaled 103 blocks in the 33 games that she played this season, far and away the most in the league. She averaged 0.81 block per set.

"I would like to dedicate this award to my family, coaches and teammates," Santiago said in comments released by her club. "This award is only possible with the support of everyone."

Aside from leading the league in blocks, Santiago also ranked among the best in hitting percentage. She connected on 48.2% of her hits this season, fourth in the league.

The Philippine team will be holding a three-week camp in Barueri, a municipality in the state of São Paulo.

The team will be coached by Jorge Edson Souza de Brito and Odjie Mamon, along with Grace Antigua and Raffy Mosuela.

The SEA Games will be held on May 12-23 in Vietnam.

