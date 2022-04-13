Filipino boxer Eumir Marcial. File photo. Sean Michael Ham, Premier Boxing Champions.

MANILA, Philippines -- After winning his second professional boxing match, Eumir Marcial is set to return to the Philippines and switch back to his amateur roots.

Marcial stopped American Isiah Hart in the fourth round of their middleweight encounter last April 9 in Las Vegas, where they fought in the undercard of the Erickson Lubin - Sebastian Fundora title fight.

The 27-year-old Marcial recovered from three knockdowns en route to the stoppage victory, the first of his pro career. He won his professional debut against Andrew Whitfield via unanimous decision in December 2020.

"I was happy that I won Saturday night against Isiah Hart. I need to go back to the drawing board and fix a few things and I will be back stronger," said Marcial.

Marcial will leave for the Philippines on Wednesday before flying to Thailand to join the national team in their preparation for the 31st Southeast Asian Games. The heavy-handed Marcial has won SEA Games gold in 2015, 2017, and 2019.

"I will return to the Philippines for a few days of rest and then I will head to Thailand to train for the Southeast Asian Games which will be held in Vietnam," said Marcial. "I look forward to taking my fourth straight gold medal."

"It takes hard work to do that and I promise my full commitment to the Philippines in the upcoming SEA Games," he added. "I look forward, as always, to bringing pride and honor to the Philippines."

Marcial's return to the national team was supported by MP Promotions president Sean Gibbons, who also praised the Tokyo Olympian for overcoming adversity against Hart.

"They say you truly don't know a man until he is knocked down, and in Eumir's case it was three times, and how they get up," said Gibbons. "We found out that Eumir has a tremendous Filipino heart and his will to win emanates from it."

"I am so proud of how Eumir came back from adversity in the first few rounds and came on to stop Isiah Hart in the fourth round. It was a great learning lesson. We will make a few changes and then move on to bigger things," he added.

"I support Eumir in his quest to win his fourth consecutive SEA Games gold medal. It is a great way to prepare for his third pro fight in July or August. Senator [Manny] Pacquiao also supports Eumir in his quest for SEA Games gold and representing the Philippines."